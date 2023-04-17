×
 
Katy Perry Brings North West Onstage in Vegas for Dance Party as Kim Kardashian Proudly Looks On

North was also joined onstage by her pal Gracie Teefey, Selena Gomez's little sister.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29, 2021 in Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur/GI for Katy Perry

North West just made her Las Vegas debut. Over the weekend, the nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West joined Katy Perry onstage during the pop star’s Saturday (April 15) PLAY residency, showing off her moves for a mom-approved dance party with friends.

“I’m a huge fan of your TikTok,” Perry was captured telling North in videos posted afterward to Instagram Stories by Kardashian, who was photographed filming the moment proudly from the audience. “I’ve seen a couple of them that you’ve made. You’re a really good dancer, and I thought what better way to be a great dancer [than] to show the world your awesome dance moves?”

North agreed, but on one condition: “Can my friends come out with me?” she asked the “Firework” singer, who deliberated for a moment before giving the OK.

Three more little girls then ran onstage, including Gracie Teefey — North’s pal and frequent TikTok collaborator, and Selena Gomez’s nine-year-old little sister. The besties then joined Perry in getting down to an instrumental of the singer’s 2017 single “Swish Swish,” taking turns doing their best cartwheels.

After the show, Perry met up with the Skims founder backstage and the two posed for pictures with fellow guests of the night, Sia and Paris Hilton. “Honestly, I’m the biggest Katy Perry fan,” Kardashian told the musician in a clip Perry posted to Instagram. “I’m not just saying that ’cause you’re here.”

“If you’re a big fan, can I finally be a sister?” the American Idol judge asked Kardashian, who immediately accepted her into the family empire: “Katy! We don’t even have to change the initial!”

See clips of North West dancing the night away with Katy Perry in Vegas below.

