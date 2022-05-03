Katy Perry Tells Nicki Minaj She’s a Barb in Sweet Met Gala Video

Katy Perry at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Katy Perry is a Barb, which is no surprise given that she and Nicki Minaj teamed up back in 2017 for Perry’s Witness hit, “Swish Swish.”

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer has been sharing some behind-the-scenes peeks into her Met Gala look on Monday (May 2), where she wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta black-and-white one-shoulder gown that featured floral lace and a lengthy train.

In one of the videos posted on Instagram, Perry is seen taking a selfie-style clip next to her pal, Minaj. “Dear Katy Perry, I love you,” the “Blick Blick” rapper says in the video, looking equally breathtaking in a Burberry strapless leather jumpsuit and baseball cap.

“I’m a Barb, everybody knows,” Perry responds. Minaj continued the adorable love-fest by adding, “I just saw this lady standing here with very sexy legs and feet and it was her.”

“I have a ta-ta, and you got a ta-ta, because why? Because we mothers now,” Perry jokingly continued, as Minaj tells the camera, “Katy still has the best boobs in the business!”

Both Perry and Minaj became first-time mothers in 2020. In August 2020, Perry gave birth to her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove. “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy,” read a statement from UNICEF.

In October of the same year, Minaj welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth Petty. While the rapper has never officially announced the name of her bundle of joy, the loyal Barbz have affectionately nicknamed the baby “Simba,” while Nicki usually refers to him as “Papa Bear” on social media and in interviews.