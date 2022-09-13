Katy Perry Hints She’ll Starting Making a New Album ‘Soon’

Katy Perry welcomed The Drew Barrymore Show to the set of her Las Vegas residency on Tuesday (Sept. 13) and let slip her plans for new music in the process.

The topic came up as the pop star opened up to host Drew Barrymore about the difference between her personal life and the show she performs on the Vegas stage. “I think, obviously, there’s an onstage persona,” she said. “And I save a lot of that energy for being onstage and I dial it up. I really love this show that I put on. It’s my favorite show, it’s bringing the most joy.

Explore Explore Katy Perry See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great,” Perry continued as Barrymore let out a gasp. “But I’m pretty, like, even offstage. I’m more, like, businesswoman; I don’t talk a lot offstage. … I’m very, kind of, an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. ‘Cause when I turn it on, it’s up to 11, girl.”

While Perry has been performing on the Las Vegas Strip off and on since December 2021, a new album would be a follow-up to the American Idol judge‘s sixth studio effort Smile, which was released in the summer of 2020 and contained the singles “Daisies,” “Smile” and “Not the End of the World.” Also featuring her 2019 stand-alone tracks “Never Really Over” and “Harleys in Hawaii,” the album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and was the singer’s first LP since her 2009 debut, One of the Boys, not to top the chart.

Watch Perry hint at her plans for new music to Barrymore around the seven-minute mark below.