Katy Perry & Megan Thee Stallion Reveal They Want to Collaborate: ‘OMG Lez Duet’

"Meg THEE Katycat," Perry joked on Twitter.

Katie Perry
Katie Perry wears Oscar de la Renta at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The annual event was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022. Christopher Polk

The very beginnings of the world’s next great chart-topping pop smash may have just gone down in front of millions on Twitter. In a sweet — and hopefully fateful — exchange Tuesday (June 28) between two mainstream music titans, Katy Perry and Megan Thee Stallion publicly professed their love for one another and agreed that they should definitely get in the studio together.

Katy Perry

Megan Thee Stallion

It started with a fan posting a video of Meg captured during the rapper’s recent livestream, in which she sings passionately along to Perry’s 2008 track “Thinking of You.” Before grabbing a hairspray bottle to use as a makeshift microphone, she tells her friends in the room: “Y’all better motherf–kin respect Katy Perry, b—h.”

The video was soon retweeted by Perry, who then extended an invitation to collaborate while giving Meg a cute new alias. “Omg lez duet,” the “Never Really Over” singer wrote. “Ily Meg THEE katycat.”

The “Plan B” rapper quickly accepted, retweeting Perry’s post and writing, “Omg yes hot girl Katy ! Let’s do a song.”

Neither of the two artists are strangers when it comes to taking part in star-studded collaborations. Megan won a Grammy for her Beyoncé-assisted single “Savage,” and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks with her and Cardi B’s “WAP.” Perry, on the other hand, has scored Hot 100 No. 1s by teaming up with Juicy J (“Dark Horse”), Kanye West (“E.T.”), and Snoop Dogg (“California Gurls”), and has had everyone from Nicki Minaj to Migos join her on her albums.

Bear witness to the potential inception of one of pop’s greatest pairings by checking out Katy Perry and Megan Thee Stallion’s tweets below:

