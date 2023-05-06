×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Katy Perry’s Struggle to Find Seat at King Charles’ Coronation Goes Viral: See Her Reaction

The "American Idol" judge will perform at the king's coronation concert on May 7.

Katy Perry at King Charles' coronation
Katy Perry during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Katy Perry had a bit of trouble finding her seat during King Charles III’s coronation over the weekend.

Wearing an elegant lavender dress and matching large hat, the American Idol judge was filmed searching for her chair at the star-studded ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday (May 6).

Related

King Charles III

King Charles’ Coronation: How to Watch & Stream for Free from the U.S.

The 38-year-old pop superstar took to social media to address the comical viral moment. “don’t worry guys i found my seat,” Perry tweeted.

Perry was among numerous A-listers in attendance at the coronation of King Charles and queen consort Camilla. Others celebrities included Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Lionel Richie. Members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Prince Harry, were also in attendance.

Saturday’s ceremony marked the first British coronation in 70 years. King Charles became the 40th Sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, where coronations have been held since 1066.

Perry and Richie will take the stage for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday (May 7). Other performers include Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, Tiwa Savage, Paloma Faith, Frey Riding and Sir Bryn Terfel.

Watch Perry struggle to find her seat at King Charles’ coronation on Twitter below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad