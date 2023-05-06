Katy Perry’s Struggle to Find Seat at King Charles’ Coronation Goes Viral: See Her Reaction

Katy Perry had a bit of trouble finding her seat during King Charles III’s coronation over the weekend.

Wearing an elegant lavender dress and matching large hat, the American Idol judge was filmed searching for her chair at the star-studded ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday (May 6).

The 38-year-old pop superstar took to social media to address the comical viral moment. “don’t worry guys i found my seat,” Perry tweeted.

Perry was among numerous A-listers in attendance at the coronation of King Charles and queen consort Camilla. Others celebrities included Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Lionel Richie. Members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Prince Harry, were also in attendance.

Saturday’s ceremony marked the first British coronation in 70 years. King Charles became the 40th Sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, where coronations have been held since 1066.

Perry and Richie will take the stage for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday (May 7). Other performers include Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, Tiwa Savage, Paloma Faith, Frey Riding and Sir Bryn Terfel.

Watch Perry struggle to find her seat at King Charles’ coronation on Twitter below.