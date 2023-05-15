×
Katy Perry Shows Off Her ‘Incredible’ Look for ‘American Idol’ Disney Night

The Idol judge was more than ready to fight crime as Elastigirl from The Incredibles during the theme night.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry Mark Seliger/ABC via GI

Katy Perry was more than prepared for American Idol‘s Disney Night on Sunday — and her costume was also a perfect fit for the Mother’s Day episode.

“My secret identity is…. Mom. Katy Perry. Popstar. #Idol judge. But tonight I’m ELASTIGIRL,” she shared via Twitter, along with several photos in which she’s dressed as Helen Parr from Disney’s The Incredibles. The reveal came after the Idol judge took a look back at her elaborate costumes for the show’s previous Disney Nights, including Snow White, Tinkerbell and the Little Mermaid.

Elsewhere during Disney Night — when the singing competition whittled contestants down from the top five to the top three — the new live-action Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey delivered a stunning performance of “Part of Your World” live from Disneyland, stationed in front of Cinderella’s castle.

After her moving version of the track, Bailey tweeted to share that she hadn’t sang the song in a while. “First time singing part of your world live since filming,” she told followers. “thank you @AmericanIdol for giving me the chance to do so on stage at Disneyland ..singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am while park is closed is no joke but we did it! only 11 more days until you all can watch the film !”

Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle and Colin Stough were crowned the show’s final three contestants on Sunday’s episode. The season 21 finale is this coming Sunday, May 21, when Idol judge Keith Urban will return to perform his 2022 hit “Wild Hearts” and mentor the top three.

See Perry’s Disney Night costume below.

