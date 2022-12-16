Katy Perry Is the ‘Picture of Health’ in Ginger Root Costume

Sure, Halloween is long gone and we’re actually just nine days away from Christmas, but Katy Perry isn’t putting a good costume to waste.

The “Harleys in Hawaii” singer took to Instagram on Friday (Dec. 16) to share a series of photos, two of which she’s dressed in a life-sized ginger root costume and the third is a photo of a Bragg organic apple cider vinegar prebiotic shot that is filled with turmeric and, you guessed it, ginger.

“Picture of health,” Perry cleverly captioned the post, leading to confusion among fans in the comments section. “Why are you like this,” one fan joked, while another wrote, “u ate and left no ginger.”

Some fans are also speculating that the photoshoot might be related to an upcoming music video. In September, the pop superstar joined Drew Barrymore on the actress’ eponymous talk show, where she hinted at making new music.

“I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great,” Perry shared as Barrymore let out a gasp. “But I’m pretty, like, even offstage. I’m more, like, businesswoman; I don’t talk a lot offstage. … I’m very, kind of, an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. ‘Cause when I turn it on, it’s up to 11, girl.”

A new album would be a follow-up to the American Idol judge‘s sixth studio effort Smile, which was released in the summer of 2020 and contained the singles “Daisies,” “Smile” and “Not the End of the World.”