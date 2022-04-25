Katy Perry Praises Emyrson Flora’s ‘American Idol’ Cover of ‘Drivers License,’ Compares Her to Billie Eilish

Emyrson Flora did justice to two teen pop titans on the Sunday (April 24) episode of American Idol. Not only did she deliver a standout performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s blockbuster hit single “Drivers License,” she also earned comparisons to Billie Eilish from Katy Perry.

Securing a spot in the show’s top 11, the 16-year-old vocalist wowed judges Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan with the way she doesn’t need to show off with any intricate riffs or flourishes to maker her soulful voice stand out. “That’s an old, settled cry you have in your voice,” Richie raved. “When that cry comes out, regardless of whatever else you’re thinking, it’s believable. That’s the whole essence of this thing, is to make sure we feel what you’re singing.”

Perry agreed, and added that Flora’s voice reminded her of another young star’s.”Your unique special sauce is that cry, and especially holding the room when it’s quiet — it’s a little like Billie Eilish,” she said. “She doesn’t have to sing crazy notes, she can have the whole crowd in the palm of her hands by being quiet, and you do that so, so well.”

Bryan, on the other hand, just couldn’t get past how young Flora is. “It’s hard for me to wrap my head around you being 16,” he said to the high schooler, who is this season’s youngest competitor. “Your stage presence, the way you sing — it’s just so timeless and classy.”

Flora first impressed the judges during her audition, when she accompanied herself on piano and sang Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke.” With a top 11 spot in the bag, she’ll move on to the “Judges Song Contest” portion of the show airing live just one day after her “Drivers License” triumph.

Watch Emyrson Flora’s knockout cover of “Drivers License” below: