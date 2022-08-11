Kathy Hilton Says Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Were ‘Having the Best Time’ at Their Wedding

Kathy Hilton is dishing the details about attending Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s wedding in June. During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s Watch What Happens Live appearance on Wednesday (Aug. 10), she was asked about the pop star and fitness trainer’s nuptials, and shared how intimate of an event it was.

“Donatella, Madonna … it was a very small group. Drew Barrymore … we were all just in a small group. Forty-nine people. It was beautiful,” Hilton shared. “And he is very cute. Sam … oh my goodness. I met him once before, but this guy’s hot and they were having the best time.”

Hilton attended the wedding alongside daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton, and were joined by Donatella Versace, Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez. Spears and Asghari tied the knot on June 9.

The Hilton matriarch’s time on the late-night show was not without controversy, though. During a game of “Will! Kathy! Know Them?,” Cohen showed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star a photo of Lizzo and asked if she knew who the pop star was.

“I feel like I do,” she said, before naming the titular character of Gabourey Sidibe’s 2009 breakout film. “Precious?”

While Cohen and the audience promptly laughed at the awkward moment, Hilton and her RHOBH costar Crystal Kung Minkoff attempted to downplay the accident. “She is precious, though,” Minkoff joked. “Lizzo is precious.”

“That’s what I call her!” added Hilton. “Her nickname is Precious to me.” Hilton has since come under fire her comments, as the term “Precious” — which was the title of a movie starring Gabourey Sidibe as an overweight, illiterate young Black girl who overcomes repeated familial abuse — has been used to insult plus-size Black women.

Watch Hilton talk about Spears and Asghari’s wedding below.