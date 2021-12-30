Katharine McPhee Defends Husband David Foster With a Taylor Swift Lyric

Katharine McPhee Foster is standing up for her man. The singer-songwriter defended husband David Foster in an Instagram post Wednesday (Dec. 29), even drawing from a Taylor Swift lyric to make her point.

“I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps,” she captioned a photo of herself in a bright red swimsuit. “I’ve struggled with my weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better?”

A day earlier, on Dec. 28, the 12-time Grammy-winning composer had drawn criticism for sharing his appreciation of his wife’s figure in an Instagram post. He had shared a photo of the American Idol alum in a black bikini, her flat belly on display, and captioned it, “what baby!” Backlash on his post included comments calling his caption “uncomfortable antiquated compliments” and “Tone deaf much?” Some also thought the caption was “weird,” as the singer-actress has previously shared her struggle with bulimia, and how she was concerned with body-image issues resurfacing during her pregnancy.

The Country Comfort actress, who competed in season six of The Masked Singer as the Split half of duo Banana Split, gave birth to the couple’s son — their first child together — in February. In her post defending Foster, she added that she didn’t experience any pressure to get back in pre-baby shape, and though she’s found a workout she enjoys, expects that she may gain some weight again.

“BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… ‘oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.’ I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now.

She closed by channeling Swift’s “Shake It Off,” writing, “But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] byyeeee.”

See the couple’s Instagram posts below:

If you or anyone you know is battling an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association for support, resources and treatment options. If you need help immediately, text NEDA to 741741 for free, 24/7 support.