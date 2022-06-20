Katharine McPhee Shares First Look at Son’s Face in Sweet Father’s Day Post for David Foster

David Foster and Katharine McPhee attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Katharine McPhee took to social media on Father’s Day to give fans their first glimpse at her son Rennie’s face.

The adorable snap was featured front and center in a thoughtful tribute to McPhee’s husband David Foster. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she captioned the slideshow, which also featured photos of Foster’s daughters Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Alison Jones, Jordan Foster and Amy Foster.

The American Idol season 5 runner-up continued: “I love our little family. I love our big family. You have NEVER complained over how your life is slightly different now. Well… you only complain that you can’t stay up late watching TV in bed but how can I blame you -that’s your favorite thing. You’ve only made bringing Rennie into the world an absolute joy for me. To many more adventures baby! I love you to the moon and back.”

In February, the couple celebrated Rennie’s 1st birthday with a cute family bash involving stuffed animals, a blue-and-white ball pit and lots of balloons.

The 16-time Grammy winner and the Waitress alum most recently competed together on season 6 of The Masked Singer as Banana Split, eventually winding up in third place behind eventual winner Jewel as the Queen of Hearts and runner-up Todrick Hall as the Bull.

Check out sweet Rennie in McPhee’s tribute to Foster below.