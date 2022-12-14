Kate Hudson Opens Up About ‘Taking Accountability’ After Matt Bellamy Breakup

Kate Hudson has learned a lot about herself thanks to her relationships with others. That especially goes for her difficult breakup from Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, which the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress opened up about in a recent appearance on Josh Smith’s Reign podcast.

Things got deep when Smith asked Hudson about the ways she is similar to an onion, a funny reference to the title of her newest film, which arrives on Netflix Dec. 23 following a one-week theatrical release in November. “I’m still peeling back those layers,” she laughed.

“I think we all are,” continued the actress, who landed a spot on Billboard‘s Digital Song Sales chart in September 2012 when her feature on the Glee cast’s song “Americano/Dance Again” peaked at No. 61. “We all have to figure out what’s at the core of our own little onion. I think that’s when things started changing for me — when I started taking far more accountability for my own s–t.”

When Smith pressed the Almost Famous star for a life moment that prompted her to start taking accountability — something she said is “liberating” — Hudson brought up her split from Bellamy, with whom she shares 11-year-old son Bing.

“After my second failed baby-daddy relationship,” she said. “That moment for me was like, ‘Now I have to figure this out.'”

Hudson welcomed her first child, now 18-year-old son Ryder, in 2004 with The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2007. She was engaged to Bellamy from 2011 to 2014.

“That was really hard for me because I didn’t want that to end,” she said of her relationship with the Muse singer. “I need to figure out what this is in my life, this pattern I keep repeating, and take accountability for it. I think the issue is when people blame everybody else for any challenges or hardships. I don’t want to be friends with that person.”

The Bride Wars star is now engaged to Danny Fujikawa, and the two share 4-year-old daughter Rani.