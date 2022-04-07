Kate Hudson Had ‘Three Important Things to Say’ After Britney Spears Recalled Their Awkward First Meeting

Though Britney Spears has been super public on Instagram with her affections for fiancé Sam Asghari lately, she’s now taking some time to send some love to her fellow ladies. On Wednesday (April 6), she posted photos of Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson to her Instagram and wrote, “They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life.”

“I had to open my stupid mouth with Kate so I ran away immediately,” she continued, recalling the first time she met Hudson. “Although I love my husband I will be honest and say I get annoyed all the time. So I think sisterhood is actually profound with one another.”

Hudson was flattered by the surprise compliment from one of the world’s most legendary pop stars and took to Spears’ comments section to express her gratitude, writing, “So much to unpack here lovely woman! But I have three important things to say…I think!”

The Almost Famous actress first addressed an anecdote Spears wrote about in her caption: “We all seem to alienate behind our phones and computers… But I do miss just walking up to someone on the street and saying hi and giving a smile. I said hi to a young group of kids and smiled … they looked at me like I was on crack! It honestly made me feel so stupid so I will just continue to go back on my phone and not associate because honestly I guess that makes you cool in this world.”

“DON’T EVER STOP SMILING AT STANGERS!” Hudson said in response. “You can and have changed lives with that smile!” She then reminded the “Toxic” singer to remain true to herself. “Perfection in BORING,” she said, before adding “I’m beyond flattered by this compliment.”

Spears also recently shouted out Selena Gomez, saying that the Only Murders in the Building actress’ tattoo was inspiring her to get one of her own. “I’m not really into tattoos but dear God … how beautiful is this?” she wrote under a photo of Gomez’s upper back tattoo of a pink rose. “@selenagomez has inspired me to get another one!”

See Spears’ post below.