×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Who Should Cover Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Next? Vote!

Let us know who you'd like to see cover the 1985 hit next by voting in our poll.

Kate Bush
Kate Bush Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/GI

During their headlining set on Saturday (June 11), Halsey performed a cover of Kate Bush‘s classic 1985 song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which has enjoyed renewed success on the Billboard charts after being featured in the new season of Stranger Things.

Explore

Explore

Kate Bush

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Running Up That Hill,” the lead single to Bush’s 1985 album, Hounds of Lovebounds back onto the Billboard Hot 100 (dated June 11) at No. 8, hitting a new high, sparked by its sync in the newly released fourth season of the 1980s-set Netflix sci-fi series.

Following Halsey’s jaw-dropping cover, we want to know who you’d like to see perform Bush’s hit next. Let us know by voting below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad