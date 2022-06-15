Who Should Cover Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Next? Vote!

During their headlining set on Saturday (June 11), Halsey performed a cover of Kate Bush‘s classic 1985 song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which has enjoyed renewed success on the Billboard charts after being featured in the new season of Stranger Things.

Explore Explore Kate Bush See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Running Up That Hill,” the lead single to Bush’s 1985 album, Hounds of Love, bounds back onto the Billboard Hot 100 (dated June 11) at No. 8, hitting a new high, sparked by its sync in the newly released fourth season of the 1980s-set Netflix sci-fi series.

Following Halsey’s jaw-dropping cover, we want to know who you’d like to see perform Bush’s hit next. Let us know by voting below.