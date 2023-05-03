Kate Bush Is Really Hoping There’s a ‘Secret Handshake’ for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed its inductees for the Rock Hall’s Class of 2023, with Kate Bush making the list under the performer category.

The “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” singer shared her sweet reaction to the news on her website, writing in a statement, “I have to admit I’m completely shocked at the news of being inducted into the Hall of Fame! It’s something I just never thought would happen. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. It means a great deal that you would think of me. It’s such a huge honour.”

She concluded by hilariously noting, “Now as part of the initiation ceremony I get to find out about the secret handshake… there is one, right?”

See her post here.

To be eligible for the Rock Hall, an artist’s first commercial release must have come out at least 25 years prior to the nomination year. Alongside Bush, performer category inductees this year include Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

The “musical influence award” sees DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray enter the Rock Hall, while the “musical excellence award” honors Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Nov. 3. See our full breakdown of the Class of 2023 here.