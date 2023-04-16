Karol G Uses ‘SNL’ Sketch to Make Statement Against Photoshopping Following Magazine Cover Criticism: Watch

Karol G is continuing her pushback against retouched magazine photos.

In a cameo during Saturday Night Live on April 15, the Colombian singer-songwriter wore a black T-shirt with the word Photoshop crossed out, referencing her disappointment over a cover shoot with GQ Mexico.

In the five-minute sketch, titled “Spanish Class,” first-time SNL host Ana de Armas portrays an excellent Spanish-speaking student who outshines her struggling teacher. After the instructor rushes out of the classroom over his embarrassment, Karol G — who also served as the episode’s musical guest — steps in to further assist students using a catchy alphabet tune.

Karol G clearly used the SNL opportunity to further express her concerns about altered magazine photos. Earlier this month, the singer took to social media to make it clear that she wasn’t pleased with her cover for GQ Mexico, noting that the image didn’t represent her.

“Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that does not represent me,” she wrote in an Instagram post on April 6. “My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”

The artist added, “I understand the repercussions this can have, but beyond feeling it’s disrespectful to me, it’s disrespectful to women who wake up looking to feel comfortable with themselves despite society’s stereotypes.”

Karol G’s fourth album, Mañana Será Bonito, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in March, making history as the first all-Spanish-language leader by a woman. The set also marked her first No. 1 album on the chart.

Watch SNL‘s “Spanish Class” sketch below. For those without cable, the broadcast streams on Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans access to previous SNL episodes.