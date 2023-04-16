×
 
Karol G Delivers Sizzling Performances of ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ Songs in ‘SNL’ Debut: Watch

The Colombian star served as musical guest alongside first-time host Ana de Armas.

Karol G performs on "SNL"
Karol G appears as musical guest during "Saturday Night Live" on April 15, 2023. Will Heath/NBC

Karol G brought songs from her history-making Mañana Será Bonito album to Saturday Night Live on April 15.

During her musical guest debut on the NBC sketch comedy series, the Colombian singer-songwriter delivered sizzling performances of “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora” and “Tus Gafitas,” from her new Billboard 200 chart-topping release. The episode was hosted by Cuban-born actress Ana de Armas.

Sporting pink hair and backed by a group of singers, Karol G opened with a laid-back rendition of “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora,” which peaked at No. 8 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart in March. She returned with the backing of a full band, giving an edgy performance of “Tus Gafitas” while donning a spiky black top and posing alongside a black convertible.

Both tracks appear on Karol G’s fourth album, Mañana Será Bonito, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in March. The set made history as the first all-Spanish-language leader by a woman, and marked the singer’s first No. 1 album on the chart.

Elsewhere in the SNL episode, Karol G made a cameo in the “Spanish Class” sketch alongside Blonde star de Armas. In the skit, the singer wears a black T-shirt with the word Photoshop crossed out, a direct reference to her disappointment with GQ Mexico over her recent magazine cover.

“Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that does not represent me,” she wrote on Instagram in early April. “My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”

Watch Karol G’s SNL performances below. For those without cable, the broadcast streams on Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans access to previous SNL episodes.

