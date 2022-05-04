Karol G Says She Almost Did a Remix With BLACKPINK for One of Her Hits

Romeo and Juliet. Tony and Maria. Karol G and BLACKPINK. All of them are examples of star-crossed pairs brought together in spite of their differences to create what could have been something magnificent — if only it had been meant to be.

Karol G recently sat down with MTV to discuss songs and artists on her playlist, and revealed that she almost worked with one of the artists. When asked to name a song by someone she hopes to collaborate with, she said BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That,” before revealing that she actually once had plans to invite the girl group onto a remix of her song “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BlackPink Karol G See latest videos, charts and news

“I have to say a short story,” she shared. “When I launched ‘Tusa’ with Nicki Minaj, in my mind I had a remix that we never tried. If I would’ve done a remix, I would’ve done it with BLACKPINK. We never tried because of COVID things. We spoke, but that would’ve been like, the remix of the life.”

It’s unfortunate the remix didn’t happen, but the good news is that the 31-year-old Latin music superstar’s story with BLACKPINK may not be over. After all, there is still time for them to get in the studio together. “I would love, love, really love to work with Lisa from BLACKPINK,” she added.

The “MAMIII” singer, who’s gearing up to go on tour come September, was also asked to suggest a song by someone she’s already worked with, to which she replied her “GATO MALO” collaborator Nathy Peluso’s “Corashe.” “That song, I love it,” she said. “It’s a song that gives me power. I don’t know if she knows, but that’s a real jam for Karol G.”

As for the song Karol has on repeat right now? Current Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “As It Was” by Harry Styles, about which she gushed, “Oh my god I love that song so much.”

But when it comes to working out, her go-to is Rihanna’s “B—h Better Have My Money.” “I just put that song on and I go very hard with the weights,” she laughed. “When a girl sings like hard, like a bad b—h, I love that and it makes me feel very powerful. And it’s f–king Rihanna.”

Watch Karol G talk about BLACKPINK, Harry Styles, Rihanna and more below: