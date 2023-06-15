Karol G Dives Into ‘Barbie’ World With ‘WATATI’ Music Video: Watch

Karol G is officially a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world. One week after releasing “WATATI” for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie soundtrack, the 32-year-old Latin pop star released its totally plastic and pink-tastic music video on Thursday (June 15).

The project finds Karol modeling a variety of outfits inspired by those worn by Margot Robbie, who plays the film’s titular character, in the Barbie trailers. On the beach, for instance, the musician wears a rainbow dress, roller skates and elbow pads, and later on, she wears a pink spacesuit aboard a Barbie rocketship as Aldo Ranks raps a verse from one of the spacecraft’s monitors.

Shots of Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the movie, are spliced in between clips of Karol, making it look like the “PROVENZA” singer is in the world of Barbie alongside the actors. At one point, she gets her mugshot taken at a police station, just like Barbie and Ken in one of the standout scenes from the Barbie trailer.

“WATATI” originally dropped June 1, following Dua Lipa’s disco-infused soundtrack contribution “Dance The Night.” On June 8, Pinkpantheress released “Angel” for the Barbie album, and tracks from Lizzo, Charli XCX, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, GAYLE and more are due out soon. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are also expected to team up for a new spin on Aqua’s infamous “Barbie Girl” for the film.

The complete soundtrack will arrive July 21, the same day Barbie premieres in theaters. But for those who just can’t wait any longer to purchase the album, a smörgåsbord of multi-color vinyls, CDs and cassettes are now available for pre-order online.

Watch the “WATATI” music video above.