New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer Premieres During 2022 Oscars: Watch

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

The newest trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians teases more of what fans will see this season, which debuts on Hulu on April 14.

The latest 30-second clip, which aired during Sunday night’s (March 27) Oscars, shows glimpses of footage from Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner’s recent pregnancy and Kim Kardashian’s relationship with ex-husband Kanye West.

It also touches upon a little Vogue cover family drama.

A previous trailer for the show revealed that Kourtney and Travis are ready to have a baby together, and hinted that Kim would be addressing her romance with SNL star Pete Davidson — so it seems there’s plenty of dramatic material to come this season.

Watch the latest trailer for the new season of The Kardashians below.