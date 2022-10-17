Kanye’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview With N.O.R.E. Has Been Removed From Revolt & YouTube

After N.O.R.E.’s apology post-Drink Champs interview with Kanye West, the video itself has been removed from YouTube and Revolt.

Following the interview between N.O.R.E. and Ye, backlash ensued, with viewers pointing out the controversial rapper’s comments regarding the murder of George Floyd, and Jewish people “[owning] the Black voice” through Black people wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt, “being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney.” He went on to add, “I respect what the Jewish people have done, and how they brought their people together.”

The conversation lasted nearly 45-minutes and came on the heels of Ye’s attendance at Candace Owens’ premiere of her film, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM. The premiere seemingly inspired his comments regarding Floyd, whose death was ruled a homicide, contrary to Ye’s beliefs.

In his apology, which came via a conversation with Hot97’s Peter Rosenberg, N.O.R.E. said, “Well the logic was the same way you guys are giving me the platform. I think you guys have love for me, you guys have respect for me, and you guys think that I should have a say. I have a relationship with Ye. When he was going through a lot of the things he was going through, he would call me and he would actually listen to me and take my advice. So I felt I could control the situation. I felt that I could control the interview, and learned early on that I didn’t.”

The Drink Champs host also identified himself as a “journalist” adding, “As a journalist, you’re really not supposed to have an opinion…you’re supposed to let people talk. And my biggest critique on Drink Champs is ‘N.O.R.E., you always cut people off!’ And this is the one time I didn’t cut the people, didn’t cut ’em off, and everyone’s mad.”

Revolt did not respond to requests for comment. Watch N.O.R.E.’s full apology below.