Kanye West’s Honorary Doctorate Degree Rescinded After Antisemitic Comments

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago -- which awarded Ye the degree in 2015 -- says it "condemns and repudiates" the rapper's "anti-Black, antisemitic, racist and dangerous statements."

Kanye West
Kanye West receives an honorary doctorate degree from President Walter Massey of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago Monday, May 11, 2015 at the Auditorium Theatre during the school's commencement ceremony in Lake Forest, Ill. Phil Velasquez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via GI

The list of consequences Kanye West has faced in light of his antisemitic comments continued to pile on. On Thursday (Dec. 7), The School of the Art Institute of Chicago confirmed to Billboard that West’s honorary doctorate degree at the college — which was issued to him on May 11, 2015 — has been rescinded.

“The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now know as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities,” the school shared in a statement. “Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree.”

TMZ shared a letter from SAIC sent to members of the staff and student body regarding the rapper and his incendiary comments, which came to a head during his Dec. 1 appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show. The letter arrived four days after students made a change.org petition calling for the removal of Ye’s honorary doctorate.

“After hearing from many of you, and conferring with the Board of Governors, the honorary degree awarded to Kanye West has been rescinded,” the letter, written by president Elissa Tenny, read.

In addition to action from brands he worked with, several celebrities have denounced Ye for his comments via social media. His account was suspended on Twitter after he shared a Star of David modified with a swastika to be the symbol for his 2024 presidential campaign.

