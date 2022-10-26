Adidas Plans to Sell Existing Yeezy Product Without Kanye West’s Name

Adidas may have severed ties with Kanye West, but it looks like they’ll still be selling the remainder of his Yeezy products — just without his name attached to them.

According to reporting by Bloomberg, the athletic brand’s parent company Adidas AG will rebrand all Yeezy designs under the Adidas brand at the start of 2023. “Looking ahead, on our understanding, the company will not sell any Yeezy-branded products and all Yeezy products will be branded under Adidas brand,” said Morgan Stanley analyst Edouard Aubin in a note to his clients on Tuesday.

“Adidas has the rights to existing Yeezy product designs and can sell these using Adidas branding (not Yeezy branding) following the termination of the Yeezy partnership, which Adidas intends to do,” RBC analyst Piral Dadhania added in a separate statement. “Speaking to the company, it believes it can limit the loss of revenues through this strategy, and will also save on expenses related to royalty and marketing fees no longer payable in 2023.”

Per Bloomberg, a rep for Adidas didn’t respond to the financial outlet’s request for comment on the news, which broke the same day Adidas issued a statement about dropping Ye following his recent barrage of antisemitic comments in the media. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Other brands and companies that have ended their relationships with West in the aftermath include Gap, Balenciaga, Foot Locker, TJ Maxx, CAA and more. Find a full list of the consequences West has faced here.