×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Jaden Smith Among Twitter Users Calling Out Kanye West for ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Ye began trending online when he wore a long-sleeved shirt with "White Lives Matter" written on it during his Yeezy Season 9 show.

Kanye West balenciaga
Kanye West on Oct. 2, 2022 in Paris, France. Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 9 collection during a surprise Paris Fashion Week show on Monday evening (Oct. 3), but began trending online when he was seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with “White Lives Matter” emblazoned on the back.

Explore

Explore

Kanye West

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Not only was the the rapper-turned-designer wearing the phrase on his shirt, so were some of the models in the show. Ye went on to pose with conservative commentator Candace Owens, in matching “White Lives Matter” shirts.

Related

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran & Johnny McDaid Win European Song of the Year at 2022 BMI London Awards

While “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper’s reasoning behind wearing the shirt is currently unknown, the racist phrase was widely adopted for years by neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The fiber and integrity our nation was founded on is being unraveled … [by] homosexuality and [racially] mix[ed] relationships,” the former WLM website used to read before it was taken down, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. “Illegal immigration, healthcare, housing, welfare, employment, education, social security, our children, our veterans and active military and their rights … are the issues we face as white Americans. The laws and immoral orders the current [Obama] administration are passing are drastically … targeting everything the white way of life holds dear.”

In response to Ye’s shirt, Twitter users began flooding the platform with disapproval for his insensitive choice, especially given that he is a Black man. See below for reactions, including some from fellow artists including Boosie BadAzz and Jaden Smith.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad