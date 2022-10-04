Kanye West Blasted by Black Lives Matter for Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt During Yeezy Season 9 Show

The Black Lives Matter organization issued a scathing statement Tuesday (Oct. 4) in response to Kanye West‘s controversial Yeezy Season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week.

During the last-minute runway presentation, the designer wore a shirt emblazoned with the words “White Lives Matter” and brought conservative firebrand Candace Owens out in a matching shirt as well.

First issued to TMZ, the Black Lives Matter statement reads, “While some may see Kanye and Candace’s stunt as a distraction, we recognize that it harms thousands of families fighting for justice for their loved ones killed by state-sanctioned violence. It can spread toxic confusion and be used to legitimize violent assaults on Black people. Battling misinformation while continuing to do the hard [work] that liberation requires is nothing new for us.”

Meanwhile, in the show itself, Black models also wore ensembles featuring the “White Lives Matter” slogan, which has been used by white supremacists and hate groups such as the Ku Klux Clan as a dismissive retort to the ideals of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Kanye West and Candace Owens sent a performative dog whistle to millions,” the organization continued, adding, “Kanye knows very well that ‘white lives’ have never been targeted for oppression. Black folks, in contrast, are at the bottom of virtually every economic, social and political measure because of centuries of individual and institutional racism.”

Following the fashion show, Kanye posted an eyebrow-raising Instagram Story, which read, “EVERYONE KNOWS THAT BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM NOW ITS OVER YOU’RE WELCOME” and went on to mock Black Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his apparel in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts. Gigi Hadid publicly took Ye to task for the insults in the comments section, writing, “You wish [you] had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your sh– she might be the only person that could save [you]. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? You’re a bully and a joke.”

Read the Black Lives Matter response to West’s fashion show scandal in full here.