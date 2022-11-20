Kanye West Confirms Twitter Account ‘Is Unblocked’ With Test Post

Kanye West checked in on his account Sunday (Nov. 20) amid reports of Elon Musk reinstating the accounts of Donald Trump and other controversial figures this weekend.

“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” West tweeted out to his nearly 32 million followers Sunday afternoon. In another tweet he wrote, “Shalom.”

Among the reactions in the comments section, one follower remarked, “Just as long as you don’t start another tweet with ‘I’m a bit sleepy.'” Another person shared a photo of Elon Musk posing with Ye, and many posted memes about the situation.

The rapper’s Twitter account was originally temporarily restricted for violating community guidelines in October, when an antisemitic tweet of his was taken down,

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he had tweeted on Oct. 8. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Since then, West has been back on Twitter but not active over the past two weeks.

In early November, he said he would be taking a “fast” from speaking, alcohol, sex and porn.

“I’m not talking to nooobody for a month,” he captioned a post on Nov. 3. “I’m taking a 30 day cleanse, a verbal fast. No alcohol, no adult films, no intercourse.” He concluded with the note, “But my Twitter, still lit.”

