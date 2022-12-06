Kanye West Calls on Jewish People to ‘Forgive Hitler’ in Interview With Proud Boys Founder

Kanye West has fired off another round of antisemitic comments, this time saying in an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes that Jewish people need to “forgive Hitler.”

In a 45-minute interview titled “Saving Ye” posted to the alt-right website Censored.TV, McInnes and the artist now known as Ye debated the latter’s recent bout of hate speech aimed at the Jewish community. But the Yeezy founder simply doubled down on his stance even harder.

“Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” he said in the discussion, moderated by far-right personality and West’s recent companion Nick Fuentes, who is a Holocaust denier and has been labeled as a white supremacist by the Anti-Defamation League. “You can’t force your pain on everyone else,” he continued, according to Rolling Stone.

“Jewish people — forgive Hitler today,” he added. “Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people.”

McInnes, who in 2016 established the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys after leaving VICE Media Company, which he co-founded, says at the beginning of the video that he set up the interview to try to “prevent Ye West from becoming an antisemite or a Nazi.” The interview comes just days after the “Donda” musician praised Hitler and said he loves Nazis on Alex Jones’ far-right show InfoWars in a moment so disturbing, even President Joe Biden issued a statement condemning antisemitism and Holocaust denialism.

“I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” the president tweeted on Dec. 2. “Silence is complicity.’