Kanye West Suspended From Clubhouse After Antisemitic Remarks During Q&A

The incident follows a string of hate speech from the rapper over the past few months.

Kanye West
Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Skylight Clarkson SQ. on February 19, 2015 in New York City. Mike Coppola/GI for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Kanye West has been suspended from Clubhouse after the rapper began making antisemitic remarks during a private Q&A on the social networking platform on Saturday (Dec. 10).

“We took action to shut down a conversation on Saturday because it violated our policies. We also suspended those who violated the policies,” a spokesperson for Clubhouse tells Billboard. “There’s absolutely no place for bullying, hate speech or abuse on our platform as explicitly stated in our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.”

Ye and Wack100 were hosting a private Q&A on Clubhouse that was about 50 minutes long before it abruptly ended and Ye was suspended from the platform after making a series of antisemitic comments, according to The Wrap. During the conversation the two discussed the controversies surrounding Ye in recent months.

Over the weekend, West was also named “Antisemite of the Year” by watchdog group StopAntisemitism. “Mazel Tov Kanye West for propagating the most Jew hatred in 2022 and winning this year’s dishonor,” the nonprofit wrote in a video shared to Twitter on Sunday (Dec. 11), in which the organization recapped his hateful remarks throughout the past few months.

After receiving backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt in early October at Paris Fashion Week, West tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people on Oct. 16. This began a string of hate-speech-filled interviews, which reached an even more disturbing level when West appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars and said “I see good things about Hitler,” among other hateful rhetoric.

