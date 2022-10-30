Kanye West Rejected by Skechers in Hilarious ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ad Spoof: Watch

Kanye West‘s unwanted visit to the Skechers headquarters got the Saturday Night Live treatment on Oct. 29.

In the hilarious three-minute spoof, titled “Skechers Commercial,” executives and store managers from the shoe company take a hard stance against the rapper and fashion mogul’s recent anti-Semitic comments, while also revealing a hint of flattery that West — who now goes by Ye — even approached the brand.

“Like the rest of the country, we were appalled by Kanye’s horrific comments, and we vowed to never work with him in any capacity,” says SNL‘s Cecily Strong, portraying a Skechers marketing director. “But can we also point out, of all the companies he could of approached and been rejected by, he chose Skechers.”

The sketch also took a jab at Adidas for the apparel company’s delayed reaction in officially cutting ties with Ye. “It took Adidas so many days to decide not to work with him, I mean he walked in and we were like ‘Bye. Buh-bye. Door!’” Strong’s character says.

SNL cast member Bowen Yang, who plays Skechers’ director of global business, reaffirms that the shoe company would never partner with Ye, but imagines what a potential collaboration could look like.

“Sure, Kanye and Skechers would have been a perfect partnership, he’s always been a disruptor in the fashion industry,” Yang says. “What would you even call a Kanye-Skechers shoe anyway, the Skeezy?”

Ye was unceremoniously escorted out of the Skechers office in Manhattan Beach, Calif., on Oct. 26 after showing up uninvited.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company said in a statement. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Numerous other brands and companies have also distanced themselves from Ye following his anti-Semitic remarks, including Balenciaga, Gap, Foot Locker and TJ Maxx.

Watch SNL's "Skechers Commercial" sketch below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.