Kanye West Responds to Diddy’s Criticism of ‘WLM’ Shirt: ‘You Guys Are Breaking My Heart’

Kanye West is continuing his Instagram rant against those who called out his decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show.

On Friday (Oct. 7), he adjusted his aim to Diddy, sharing screenshots of text messages between the two. “I didn’t like our convo, I’m selling these tees,” Ye told Puff in a lengthy text. “Nobody gets in between me and my money. This is my grandfather texting you now.”

He added, “Never call me with no bulls— like that again unless you ready to green light me cause anybody who got on that tee is me. Out of respect for everything you’ve meant to me I’ll be quiet as Virgil but now I know how I’ve hurt people I love with threats.”

Ye followed up with another post, in which Diddy allegedly texted Ye, “As soon as I land we’ll meet face to face!!!” to which the rapper responded, “N—-, f— you.”

“This ain’t a game,” West continued in yet another post. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business.”

In the final exchange between the two moguls Ye shared, Diddy allegedly wrote, “I’m just trying to talk to you as a black man. And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”

Kanye responded, “Anything you text I will post. I love you and you guys are breaking my heart. I accept your apology in advance.”

Earlier in the week, Diddy shared his own Instagram video about Ye’s “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. ““I am not about to be addressing every last thing that’s going on in the world on the internet, but the thing I do have to address is this ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt,” Diddy said in the video. “I’ve always been there, and I will always support my brother Kanye as a freethinker. But the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it, you know what I’m saying? I’m not with it.”