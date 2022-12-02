Kanye West’s Reddit Page Taken Over by Taylor Swift & Educational Holocaust Posts After Hitler Comments

Kanye West fans are putting their feet down after his incendiary Hitler comments.

Following Ye’s interview on Alex Jones’ InfoWars talk show on Thursday, fans have been flooding his dedicated Reddit page r/Kanye with posts showing their appreciation for the rapper’s adversary Taylor Swift instead, in addition to educational content about the Holocaust.

In a post to Ye’s subreddit, one of the users in the community shared a photo of Swift titled “This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run fellas.” The post quickly went viral, amassing several awards on the social media platform and over 36,000 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments, some of which referenced lines from the pop star’s hit singles “Bad Blood” and “Anti-Hero.” Others attempted to rewrite history by saying Swift wrote the rapper’s album Graduation and petitioned to “change the subreddit name to Kanye (Taylor’s Version).”

While there were Swift jokes aplenty in the subreddit, the now-former fans of the rapper made serious posts to clear up Ye’s misinformation and shared graphic details and imagery to highlight how awful Hitler’s actions were against Jewish people.

In Ye’s interview with Jones, he boldly claimed that he sees “good things about Hitler also. I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’ But this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications.”

Despite Jones’ visible discomfort at the comments throughout the interview, Ye doubled down, adding, “I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis … I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” The rapper reiterated that it’s “time to promote love” by declaring, “I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists.”

In light of Ye’s comments, several celebrities have denounced the rapper via social media. His account was additionally suspended on Twitter after he shared a Star of David modified with a swastika to be the symbol for his 2024 presidential campaign.