Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Vogue’ Cover: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

Kanye West is taking his family issues up with God himself. In a Wednesday (Feb. 9) Instagram post, the “Hurricane” rapper shared a collage of photos from estranged wife Kim Kardashian West’s new Vogue cover shoot, which features her playing with the pair’s four children: North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West.

“GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” West wrote in his caption.

The new message comes as the latest installment in Ye’s social media postings, following now-deleted posts about 8-year-old North’s activity on TikTok. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” he captioned a Feb. 4 screenshot – which has since been deleted – of a video from North’s TikTok page.

The beauty mogul quickly broke her silence on the Yeezy founder’s fury with a statement posted to her Instagram Story, in which she said her estranged husband’s “constant attacks” are more “hurtful than any TikTok North might create.” “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes,” Kardashian wrote. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

In her Vogue interview, Kardashian opened up about her divorce, saying it’s possible her newfound self-love is part of the reason she ended her marriage. “For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she told the magazine. “And I think in the last two years, I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself.”

For Kanye fans who are more curious about his music than his family drama, West on Feb. 8 once again teased Donda 2, the sequel to his August 2021 record coming Feb. 22. He reposted a photo of him on a night out next to a handful of other big rap names, including Drake, Baby Keem, Yung Lean and Travis Scott.