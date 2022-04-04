Kanye West Pulls Out of 2022 Coachella Headlining Set

Kanye West has pulled out of his headlining set at Coachella this year, a source confirms to Billboard. TMZ was the first to report the news. Reps for West and Coachella have not yet responded to Billboard‘s requests for comment.

West’s Coachella appearance this year was already shrouded in controversy. A Change.org petition called for the Yeezy fashion mogul’s removal from the festival lineup in light of his public behavior toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The petition has since garnered more than 49,000 signatures and counting.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition reads. “No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

West did not issue a statement regarding the petition, but threatened to pull out of Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish did not apologize to Travis Scott — whom he planned to bring out on stage during his set. The “Hurricane” rapper had alleged Eilish “dissed” the Scott in a since-deleted post to his Instagram on Feb. 10. The pop star, according to concert footage that shows her helping out a fan in need of an inhaler, said, “I wait for the people to be OK before I keep going.” West perceived that to be a diss to Scott in light of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, where 10 people died.

“Come on Billie we love you,” Ye wrote in all-caps at the time. “Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Eilish later responded to Ye in the comments of his post. She wrote, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

Coachella is set to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24.