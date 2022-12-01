×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Kanye West Is Not Buying Parler

Parlement Technologies and Ye "mutually" parted ways, more than a month after the rapper was set to buy the right-wing friendly social media platform.

Kanye West
Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on September 7, 2018 in New York City. Rob Kim/GI

Back in October, Kanye West was set to buy the right-wing friendly social network Parler after both his Twitter and Instagram accounts were suspended for antisemitic posts. However, Parler owner Parlement Techonologies announced on Thursday (Dec. 1) that the deal will no longer happen.

Explore

Explore

Kanye West

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Parlement Technologies and Ye “mutually” parted ways, according to a statement from the company received by TechCrunch. “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community,” the statement read.

Related

ENCANTO

Here Are YouTube's Top Songs of 2022

If the deal had gone through, Parler would have given Ye control of a social media platform and a whole outlet for his controversial opinions with no gatekeeper. “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” he previously said in a prepared statement in October.

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech,” Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer also said at the time of the now-canceled deal.

However, ever since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over control of Twitter last month, Ye has been reinstated to the social media platform. “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” West tweeted out to his nearly 32 million followers on Nov. 20. In another tweet he wrote, “Shalom.” In early November, he said he would be taking a “fast” from speaking, alcohol, sex and porn.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad