Kanye West Says Daughter North West Is on TikTok ‘Against My Will’: See How Kim Kardashian Responded

Kanye West and North West on the runway of the Yeezy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France.

Kanye West is making his feelings clear once again about daughter North West being on TikTok. In an Instagram post shared Friday (Feb. 4), the rapper shared an all-caps message about his displeasure, subtly calling out estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” he captioned a screenshot of the 8-year-old in a TikTok video posted days earlier.

Shortly after his post went up, Kardashian — with whom the rapper shares four children — responded in a lengthy all-text Instagram Stories.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she began her message, noting she’s the main provider and caregiver for their kids. “I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” continued the reality star and entrepreneur. She added that she hoped to keep such matters private going forward, and that they would “resolve any issues amicably.”

Ye has previously spoken out about not wanting North on TikTok, where she currently has 5.5 million followers on the account she shares with Kardashian. “Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok, or don’t have her on TikTok at all, if I’m not there to approve that,” he said in a Jan. 24 interview with Hollywood Unlocked. “It was done without me knowing, and it happened again, so I feel like it’s poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this ‘crazy’ narrative.”

The couple married in May 2014 after two years of dating. She filed for divorce in February 2021, and asked for joint custody of kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

See his Instagram post below: