Kanye West Takes Aim at Outgoing Adidas CEO & Kid Cudi in Fake Newspaper Headline

Extra, extra: another day, another fake headline by Kanye West. The rapper used social media to slam both the outgoing CEO of Adidas and Kid Cudi on Thursday (Sept. 1).

“KASPER RØRSTED ALSO DEAD AT 60,” the headline reads on a faux copy of The New York Times Ye posted on his Instagram, referencing the Danish businessman stepping down as head of the sportswear brand after six years as CEO. (In June, West feuded publicly with Rørsted, calling out the CEO in a lengthy Instagram post for alleged “blatant copying” of his Yeezy Slides designs.) The 21-time Grammy winner captioned his post, “God Loves Us.”

However, the Yeezy Gap designer’s legions of followers were also quick to hone in on the fine print below the giant headline, which continues, “I know what you’re thinking… who is Kaspar? but even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?”

The jab seems to be Ye’s clapback to his estranged pal’s August interview with Esquire, in which the “Man on the Moon (The Anthem)” rapper touched on the dissolution of the frequent collaborators’ once-close friendship. “Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some s–t about you?” Cudi told the publication. “And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments?… You f—ing with my mental health now, bro.”

This is hardly the first time West has created and shared fake New York Times front pages. He pulled a similar stunt in August after ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson announced their breakup. “Skete Davidson dead at age 28,” West splashed across the mock cover at the time, using the same nickname for his nemesis that he coined in the video for his single “Eazy.” That post has since been deleted.

