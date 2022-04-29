What Is Your Favorite Kanye West Met Gala Look? Vote!

Ahead of the 2022 Met Gala next week, Billboard is delving into some of the most memorable musician looks from past events — and today, we’re taking a closer look at the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Ye has attended eight Met Galas, from 2009 through 2019, with five of those appearances alongside his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In the video above, you can see the rapper’s evolution from a classic black tux for his first three galas to his much more experimental looks, like his Balmain silver sequined jacket and blue contact lenses in 2016 to his no-frills black Dickies jacket in 2019.

It remains to be seen whether Ye will attend Monday’s 2022 Met Gala, where Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history.

Vote on your favorite Kanye Met Gala look below: