Kanye West Makes Cameo in McDonald’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Kanye West can’t make up his mind at the drive-thru in the new McDonald’s Super Bowl 2022 commercial.
“Hey, can I get uhhh…?” Ye asks as he pops out of his vehicle to get a closer look at the McDonald’s menu in the fast food restaurant’s latest ad, a 30-second spot that aired on Super Bowl Sunday.
Ye — who was actually at the Super Bowl with his kids Sunday night — has proclaimed his love for McDonald’s in the past. In 2018, he tweeted, “McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant.”
Two years before that, he penned a poem about McDonald’s for Frank Ocean’s magazine. Ye’s unforgettable ode to McDonald’s can be read in full below:
“McDonald’s man / McDonald’s man / The French fries had a plan / The French fries had a plan / The salad bar and the ketchup made a band / Cus the French Fries had a plan / The French fries had a plan / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s / I know them French fries have a plan / I know them French fries have a plan / The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band / To overthrow the French fries plan / I always knew them French fries was evil man / Smelling all good and s— / I don’t trust no food that smells that good man / I don’t trust it / I just can’t / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s, man / Them French fries look good tho / I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries / I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries / Even the McRib was jealous of the fries / I could see it through his artificial meat eyes / And he only be there some of the time / Everybody was jealous of them French fries / Except for that one special guy / That smooth apple pie.”
Watch the McDonald’s commercial that debuted during Super Bowl 2022 below, and see a roundup of more of this year’s Super Bowl commercials here.