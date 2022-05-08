Kanye West to Drop ‘Life of the Party’ Music Video on Mother’s Day

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kanye West is planning to release a new music video on Mother’s Day.

The 44-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, is scheduled to drop a visual for his 2021 song “Life of the Party” on Sunday (May 8) at 6:45 p.m. PT/9:45 p.m. ET, according to a press release.

The six-and-a-half-minute track, a collaboration with André 3000, was featured on the deluxe edition of Ye’s 10th album, Donda. The new video will be available on Ye’s official YouTube channel, along with other digital platforms.

The “Life of the Party” video will also be featured in the debut television commercial for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. The ad and video will drop simultaneously on May 8.

“In a seamless alignment between Ye’s creative platforms new visuals bridge the multidisciplinary artist’s past and future,” the news release reads. “Photos from Ye’s childhood have been updated to inlay pieces from the forthcoming Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga creative exploration.”

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga — a collection marking the first limited release between Ye and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia — debuted online in late February. The collection boasts “timeless silhouettes translated through a lens of Ye and Demma’s shared vision of utilitarian design,” according to a press release.

The upcoming selection will be available for purchase on May 25 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET through YeezyGap.com, Farfetch.com, Mytheresa.com and LuisaViaRoma.com.