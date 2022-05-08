Kanye West’s ‘Life of the Party’ Video Is Here: Watch

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Ye’s “Life of the Party” music video has arrived.

Ye, aka Kanye West, dropped the new video on Mother’s Day (May 8). The visual brings childhood photos of Ye to life, with young Kanye rapping the verses in a selection of edited clothing.

On the deluxe edition of Donda, the track is a collaboration with André 3000.

A television commercial for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, featuring the “Life of the Party” visual, was set to debut at the same time as the new video, according to a press release. The collection marks the first limited release between Ye and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia. It debuted online in late February, and the upcoming drop will be available for purchase on May 25.

Watch “Life of the Party” below.