Ye (Kanye West) Reflects on Marriage to Kim Kardashian, Mental Health & More in Candid ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’ Video

Kanye West is hoping to make some positive changes in his life this holiday season.

The 44-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who recently changed his name to Ye, took to social media on Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) to share a reflective video on numerous personal topics, including his troubled marriage to Kim Kardashian, his mental health, his failed 2020 presidential bid, and much more.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions,” Ye says in the five-minute clip on Instagram, captioned “Thanksgiving Prayer.”

The accompanying visual shows West’s Sunday Service Choir, sporting all-black hoodies, singing in a dark warehouse as the rapper delivers his candid speech. “The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me,” he continues.

Ye goes on to address his struggles with alcoholism, noting that drinking had a negative impact on himself and those around him “because I already had a hair trigger temper and this just heightened it.” He also details his battles with bi-polar disorder and admits to having an “overbearing” ego.

Elsewhere in the video, West touches on his “self-righteous Christian behavior” after becoming a born-again Christian in 2019. “I was arrogant with my Jesus,” he says. “Like I just got me some Jesus at the Gucci store with a stimulus check.”

Ye also mentions how running for president in 2020 took a toll on his family life. “Good Lord my wife did not like me wearing the red (Make America Great Again) hat,” the rapper says, referencing his support for former President Donald Trump. “Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one, and thank God, only press conference.”

On Wednesday (Nov. 24), Ye appeared at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event, where took the stage to announce his desire to reunite with Kardashian, who filed for divorce earlier this year.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” West said. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

The rapper said that we won’t let networks E! and Hulu — home to current and future TV shows by the Kardashian-Jenner clan — “write the narrative of my family” any longer. “I am the priest of my own home.”

West added, “If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay… but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

The rapper concluded that even though he has moved into a home near Kardashian and their four kids, he ultimately “needs to be back home,” People reports. West shares four children with Kardashian: North, 8; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 2.

Watch Ye’s “Thanksgiving Prayer” video on Instagram below.