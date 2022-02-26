Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Can’t Prove He Wrote Social Media Posts Amid Divorce Battle: Report

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Kanye West is once again pushing back on Kim Kardashian’s desire to end their marriage.

The 44-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, has reportedly filed legal documents claiming that his estranged wife can’t prove he wrote now-deleted social media posts bashing Kardashian’s parenting style and trashing her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The Donda rapper’s attorney argues that his client’s controversial posts are hearsay and should be inadmissible during an upcoming court hearing, according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation,” the documents reportedly state. “Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.”

Ye wrote on Instagram in mid-February that he was taking “accountability” for his actions following a public feud with Kardashian, which also involved repeated insults directed at Davidson. Previous shots at the Saturday Night Live comedian included Ye calling Davidon a “d—head,” making fun of his Hillary Clinton tattoo, and publicly stating that he “WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim,” Ye wrote at the time. “I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

The rapper’s since-deleted Instagram posts also showed screenshots of texts from Kardashian expressing concern that his actions may cause Davidson to get hurt. Ye later asked his followers to not harm the late-night star.

Earlier this week, Kardashian fired back at Ye’s recent request to delay their divorce, telling a judge he’s released harmful “misinformation” onto social media, and that a quick ruling would “help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Both sides initially said that the split would be amicable, but the relationship between the two superstars has turned increasingly acrimonious in the year since, as both have begun public romances with new partners.

The two reportedly have an extensive prenuptial agreement, and dutifully kept their assets split during the marriage, limiting the complexity of the proceedings. When the divorce was filed, it was reported that both had agreed to joint custody of their four children, but it’s unclear if that issue will be litigated in future proceedings.