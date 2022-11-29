Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Settle Divorce

Nearly two years after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage, the former couple’s divorce was finalized on Tuesday (Nov. 29), Billboard can confirm.

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Kardashian and West will get joint custody of their four children, plus “equal access” to them, according to documents obtained by Billboard. Additionally, Ye will pay the SKIMS founder $200,000 a month in child support, and is responsible for 50% of the children’s educational, medical and security expenses.

If there is a dispute involving their children, both parties agreed to participate in mediation, per the documents. However, if one of them does not participate, the other makes the decision by default. The two reportedly have an extensive prenuptial agreement, and dutifully kept their assets split during the marriage, limiting the complexity of the proceedings.

Upon the divorce filing in 2021, both sides initially said that the split would be amicable, but the relationship between the two superstars has turned increasingly tumultuous.

Throughout 2022, Ye had been sharing his disapproval over Kardashian’s parenting decisions, including allowing nine-year-old North to have a TikTok account. He also alleged that Kardashian did not invite the rapper to attend their younger daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

In February 2022, Kardashian responded to Kanye’s in a lengthy all-text Instagram Stories. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she began her message, noting she’s the main provider and caregiver for their kids. “I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

In March 2022, Kardashian was declared legally single.