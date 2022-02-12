Kid Cudi Responds to Kanye West Saying He Won’t Put Him on ‘Donda 2’: ‘I’ma Pray for You’

Kanye West is seen arriving to the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has decided to publicly announce that Kid Cudi will not be featured on his next album, Donda 2.

On Saturday (Feb. 12), Ye uploaded a note to Instagram, tagging Cudi as well as Kim Kardashian.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” Ye wrote. He added, “We all speak in Billie language now.”

Cudi, who last collaborated with Ye on 2021’s Donda album, left a comment on Ye’s post and also seemingly tweeted a response — though he didn’t mention Ye by name on Twitter.

“Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha,” he responded directly to Ye on Instagram. “everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

“We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE,” he tweeted soon after Ye posted. In another tweet, Cudi said, “God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.”

Ye’s mention of “Billie language” comes days after the rapper took to Instagram to ask his fellow Coachella headliner Billie Eilish to apologize for allegedly taking a vague dig at Travis Scott at a recent concert. “Literally never said a thing about Travis,” she said in the comments of his post on Thursday (Feb. 10). “Was just helping a fan.”

Eilish, who had paused her show to help get an inhaler to a fan in the crowd, had said from the stage, “I wait for the people to be OK before I keep going.” Ye later shared a headline that accused her of dissing Scott with that comment, in reference to the tragedy at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in November.

