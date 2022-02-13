Kanye West Elaborates on Removing Kid Cudi from ‘Donda 2,’ Continues Bashing Pete Davidson

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kanye West isn’t backing down from his decision to remove Kid Cudi from his forthcoming album, Donda 2.

The 44-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, took to Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 13) to expand on his cryptic announcement from the prior day about why his longtime collaborator Cudi won’t be appearing on the sequel to last year’s Billboard 200-topping Donda project.

“I’M VERY COMMUNITY ORIENTED I LOVE MY FRIENDS I LOVE MY FAMILY THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC,” Ye wrote in all caps, referencing Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, who is dating Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

In a second post featuring a photo of Cudi, Ye added, “I WOULD HAVE NEVER ASKED FOR THE LOYALTY IF IT WAS NEVER OFFERED AND I FOUND A COOL PICTURE CAUSE I LOVE CUDI AND ALWAYS WILL BUT DONDA2 IS ABOUT RUNNING BACK IN THAT BURNING HOUSE I RESPECT NOT EVERYONE GONNA BE READY FOR THE SMOKE.”

Ye went on to bash Davidson in numerous other posts on Sunday, calling the Saturday Night Live star a “d—head,” poking fun at his Hillary Clinton tattoo, and ensuring that the comedian “WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021, and asked for joint custody of kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Ye also posted a photo of himself holding a yellow pad with a note indicating, “My account is not hacked.” “I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE,” the rapper captioned the pic.

On Saturday, Ye uploaded a since-deleted handwritten note to Instagram, stating that Cudi “will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.” Ye added, “We all speak in Billie language now.”

Cudi, who last collaborated with Ye on Donda, left a comment on Ye’s post and also seemingly tweeted a response — though he didn’t mention Ye by name on Twitter.

“Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha,” Cudi responded directly to Ye on Instagram. “everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

“We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE,” he tweeted soon after Ye posted. In another tweet, Cudi said, “God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.”

Later on Saturday evening, Ye posted a photo of Cudi sitting alongside Davidson, with the SNL star’s face crossed out. Ye also shared a meme based on a poster from the Marvel movie Captain America: Civil War, showing a battle between two opposing sides. On the left were headshots of Ye, Drake, girlfriend Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future. On the right were Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. Both posts have since been deleted.

The mention of Eilish arrives days after Ye took to Instagram asking her apologize for allegedly taking a vague dig at Travis Scott at a recent concert. “Literally never said a thing about Travis,” she said in the comments of his post on Feb. 10. “Was just helping a fan.”

Eilish, who had paused her show to help get an inhaler to a fan in the crowd, had said from the stage, “I wait for the people to be OK before I keep going.” Ye later shared a headline that accused her of dissing Scott with that comment, in reference to the tragedy at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in November.

