Kanye West Pulls Justin Bieber & John Legend Into ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Controversy

The rapper also praised former rival Drake for appearing to like one of his posts.

Ye, Kanye West
Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Victor Boyko/GI

Kanye West isn’t finished with his targeted Instagram posts following his Paris Fashion Week “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy. And this time, he’s calling out Justin Bieber and John Legend while paying surprising compliments to his former rival Drake.

Ye’s latest posts began Wednesday night (Oct. 5), when he noticed that Hailey Bieber had joined Gigi Hadid in supporting Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a Vogue fashion editor he publicly mocked two days prior after she posted criticisms of the “White Lives Matter” shirts he’d showcased during his Monday (Oct. 3) Yeezy fashion show. “My respect for you runs deep my friend!” the Rhode founder wrote of Karefa-Johnson on her Instagram story. “To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor.”

Apparently taking offense, Ye posted a screenshot of a news article detailing Hailey and Gigi’s comments and wrote, “Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know.”

He then shared a longer, characteristically all-caps message bragging about the discourse his controversial shirts inspired online. “MY TEE S–T ON EVERY BODY’S SHOWSSSS,” he wrote. “REMEMBER MY ONE T SHIRT TOOK ALLLLLL THE ATTENTION. BECAUSE YOU’RE ALL F—–G SHEEP.”

At the very end of the message, he looped in the “All Of Me” singer before once again calling out Justin: “THOSE BOOTS GAB WAS WEARING WERE F—–G TRAAAAAAAAAAASH BUT I’M SURE JOHN LEGEND STILL WANTS A PAIR. AND JUSTIN GET YOUR GIRL BEFORE I GET MAD.”

Kanye and Legend were once close friends and collaborators. But when the “Monster” rapper backed Donald Trump in 2016 and launched his own failed presidential campaign, however, their friendship began to fray, and eventually ended. And up until Ye’s latest Instagram spree, he and Justin seemed to be on good terms as recently as June of this year, when the “Peaches” musician wished the rapper a happy birthday and said he was “honored to know you and call you a friend.”

But while Kanye has gone from friends to foes with some of the musicians in his life, it seems he’s doing the reverse with Drake. After years of dissing each other on and off, Ye posted a screenshot that appears to show Drizzy “liked” his sometimes nemesis’ post about Hailey, Gigi and Justin.

“EVERYONE KNOWS ME AND DRAKE HAVE HAD A RIVALRY IN THE PAST IT REALLY WARMED MY HEART TO SEE DRAKE LIKE ONE OF MY POST,” Kanye captioned the screenshot. “WE STILL NEED THE DONDA TEAM TO PLAY NOCTA ALL DRAKE MUSIC WILL BE PLAYED AT DONDA GAMES MOVING FORWARD.”

See Kanye West’s posts about Justin and Hailey Bieber, John Legend and Drake below:

