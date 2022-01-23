Kanye West & Julia Fox Make Red Carpet Debut in Matching Denim

Ye and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Ye’s latest date with Julia Fox was a visit to Paris for Fashion Week.

The rapper and actress made their red carpet debut, posing together at Kenzo’s fashion show on Sunday (Jan. 23), which was the debut of the brand’s new creative director Nigo.

The pair coordinated in denim ensembles that were accessorized with black gloves. WWD reports that Fox’s conical denim jacket was by Schiaparelli, and she wore Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry’s personal pair of jeans. “I took the pants off of his body, and he was very kind to let me wear them,” she told the publication.

The Uncut Gems actress recently addressed the attention she’s received since she started dating West, who now goes by Ye.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” Fox said on her Forbidden Fruits podcast. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

She, “Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me.”

On her podcast, she talked about her recent night out in Los Angeles with Ye, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and Evan Ross.

“There was a lot going on. Madonna was there,” Fox recalled. “I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I … and all of these other celebs crashed.”

Ye and Fox met in late December, less than a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

Fox had married pilot Peter Artemiev in November 2018, and announced they had separated three years later, in November 2021.