Kanye West and Julia Fox Share Passionate French Kiss in Paris

Julia Fox and Ye attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2022 in Paris.

Kanye West and Julia Fox’s romance was on full display during a recent trip to Paris.

Photographer Danielle Levitt took to her Instagram page on Friday (Jan. 28) to share a steamy photograph of the Donda rapper and Uncut Gems actress French kissing during a recent celebrity-filled dinner party.

West (who now goes by Ye) and Fox made their red carpet debut on Jan. 23, posing together at Kenzo’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The pair coordinated in denim ensembles that were accessorized with black gloves.

In Levitt’s candid snapshot, the 31-year-old actress is seen with her arms wrapped around the rapper and fashion mogul, 44, as they share an open-mouthed smooch. Fox donned a one-shoulder red dress and heavy black eye makeup, while Ye sported a black jacket with a gray hoodie and light blue contact lenses.

Other celebs spotted in Levitt’s gallery post included rappers Mos Def and Pusha T. See the photos here.

Ye and Fox met in late December, less than a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. Fox had married pilot Peter Artemiev in November 2018, and announced their separation three years later.

Ye recently confirmed that he will be releasing a sequel to his 2021 album, Donda. “DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE,” the rapper revealed through social media on Jan. 27.

Donda, named after his late mother, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in September. The set features guest appearances by Chris Brown, DaBaby, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Durk, Marilyn Manson, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd.

Donda 2 would be mark first sequel project in Ye’s 10-album catalog. No additional information about the project was available as of press time.