Kanye West & Julia Fox Have Broken Up, But ‘Remain Good Friends’

Julia Fox and Ye are seen, outside Schiaparelli, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022, on Jan. 24, 2022 in Paris.

Kanye West and Julia Fox’s relationship has come to an end. On Monday (Feb. 14), a representative for the Uncut Gems actress issued a statement to E! News confirming that they are no longer dating.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” the rep told the outlet.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Julia Fox Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news

Hours ahead of Fox’s rep confirming the split, Ye had taken to Instagram to once again share his feelings for estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The “Hurricane” rapper declared that he had “faith” that he and the reality TV star would be back together, and that he was “crazy about my family.”

West and Fox first sparked dating rumors on New Year’s Eve after the pair was spotted attending a party together in Miami, with the rapper later taking the star out on several dates in New York City. On Jan. 6, the 32-year-old penned an essay for Interview Magazine and shared insight into the events leading up to their romance.

“It was an instant connection,” Fox wrote. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

She continued, “We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play…Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

The breakup news comes less than two weeks after the rapper, who now goes by Ye, celebrated Fox’s birthday in New York City alongside her close friends on Feb. 3. The next day, the Yeezy fashion mogul publicly started feuding with Kardashian over their daughter North being on TikTok against his will.

Kardashian later issued a statement via Instagram about the matter. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she wrote, adding that she hopes to “resolve any issues amicably.”

Ye has since made public pleas asking the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to reunite their family, while also taking shots at Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, whom she has been dating. Ye’s most recent shots against the comedian include calling him a “d—head,” making fun of his Hillary Clinton tattoo, and publicly stating that Davidson “WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”