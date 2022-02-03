Kanye West & Julia Fox Get Cozy During Her Birthday Celebration: Watch

Kanye West and Julia Fox continue to pack on the PDA. Fox celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday (Feb. 2), which saw her and the “Hurricane” rapper enjoy a gathering with friends in New York City. During their night out, the pair was seen sharing a romantic embrace, and it was captured by a pal and shared on social media.

Ye’s friend and playwright Jeremy O. Harris posted a brief TikTok video of the festivities, and the clip shows Ye and Fox hugging during the evening. “Happy Birthday Julia,” the voiceover in the video says. The Grammy winner had previously taken the Uncut Gems actress to see Slave Play, which Harris wrote, for a date in early January.

Artist K$ace was also at the gathering, and shared his own video. In his clip, the actress is seated at a table, opening a gift and and showing off some jewelry. “From Us to you happy Birthday @juliafox,” he captioned the video.

West and Fox’s latest PDA moment comes just three days after they shared a passionate kiss at a celebrity-filled party in Paris on Jan. 28. Five days prior, the Yeezy fashion mogul — who now goes by Ye — made his red carpet debut with the 32-year-old at Kenzo’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23. The pair wore matching denim ensembles to the event.

The actress detailed how she met Ye in a Jan. 6 essay for Interview “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” she wrote. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

See West and Fox’s party PDA below.